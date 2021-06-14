France welcomes release of 15 Armenian detainees, handover of minefield maps to Azerbaijan

France, one of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,has welcomed Azerbaijan’s release of 15 Armenian detainees as well as Armenia’s transmittal of maps to minefields in the Azerbaijani district of Aghdam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“This is an important gesture toward helping to deescalate tensions and rebuilding trust between the parties with the aim of achieving a lasting peace in the Caucasus,” the Ministry said.

“France calls on the parties to continue consolidating the ceasefire; the full and effective implementation of the commitments included in the agreement reached by the parties on November 9, 2020, allowing in particular for the release of all detainees still in custody; and a substantive dialogue to build a lasting political solution. We are continuing to work resolutely with the parties and our partners, the Co-Chairs of the Minsk group, to contribute to this effort,” the statement reads.