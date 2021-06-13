OSCE chair welcomes return of 15 Armenian detainees

OSCE chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has welcomed the return of 15 Armenian detainees.

Welcome return of 15 detainees to Armenia today and handover to Azerbaijan of info that will facilitate demining,” Linde said in a Twitter post.

“These confidence building measures can help create atmosphere for talks under auspices of Minsk Co-Chairs. Happy to work with Georgia, US and EU,” she added,

On Saturday 15 Armenian captives returned from Azerbaijan. In response, Armenia provided maps of some minefields in Aghdam (Akna) region currently under Azerbaijani control.