The 15 captives are already in Armenia: Pashinyan presents details

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said Georgian, American and EU partners played a role in ensuring the return of 15 Armenian prisoners from Azerbaijani captivity.

“Two days ago I had a meeting with acting US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker, who said he had been instructed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ensure breakthrough in the return of Armenian captives,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, Reeker said they were willing to get involved, if the Armenian side was ready for such cooperation.

“I said we are ready. And today, as a result of these efforts, and the efforts of our Georgian colleagues, namely Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili, our EU partners, 15 of our captured brothers are returning to Armenia,” the acting PM said.

They crossed the Red Bridge to Georgia and headed for Armenia through Bagratashen checkpoint. They will now pass medical examination.

Nikol Pashinyan confirmed media reports that the Armenian side has handed over maps of some minefields to the Azerbaijani side.

“I want to say that we have not exchanged maps for captives. We have responded to a step with a step,” Pashinyan stated.

The acting PM read out the names of the captives that have returned:

Stepanyan Artur from Armavir province

Elibekyan Gegham from Artashat

Sedrakyan Aleksan from Armavir

Gasparyan Erik from Yerevan

Babayan Sasha from Masis

Andreasyan Artak from Etchmiadzin

Khachatryan Erik from Masis

Sirunyan Narek from Hrazdan

Petrosyan Sasun from Artsakh

Sargsyan Vruyr from Kotayk province

Budoyan Armen from Gegharkunik province

Ohanyan Boris, Alaverdi

Abgaryan Artur from Armavir province

Voskanyan David from Armavir

Hunanyan Argam from Armavir