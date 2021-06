Uefa has in a tweet Denmark’s Christian Eriksen has been “transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized.”

“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET,” UEFA said.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the 42nd minute and had to be given CPR on the field.