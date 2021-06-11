UNDP to provide $75 mln to Armenia in 2021-2025

The Executive Board of the UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS adopted the UNDP Country Programme Document for Armenia for 2021-2025 during its Annual Session in New York. The estimated cost of the programme is over 75mln. US dollars.

Before the adoption of the programme document, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN Mher Margaryan in his remarks commended the long-standing cooperation with the UNDP since the early days of the independence of Armenia, as well as the support of the UN System to the socio-economic programs aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The Programme document is deriving from the priorities of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), in particular, in the areas of sustainable and inclusive socioeconomic development, environmental resilience and democratic governance.

The document prioritizes the needs of people displaced and affected by the recent aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh. It defines targeted measures aimed at income-generation and employment initiatives, including rehabilitation and integration into social and economic life for war veterans, disabled persons and vulnerable groups.