QS World University Ranking 2022: Yerevan State University listed among best 1,000

The Yerevan State University has been listed among the 1,000 best universities of the world. It is ranked 801-1,000 in the QS World University Ranking 2022.

This year’s QS World University Rankings reveals the top 1,000 universities from around the world, covering 80 different locations. There are 47 new entrants in this year’s top 1,000 while over 5,500 universities were evaluated and considered for inclusion.

While the Massachusetts Institute for Technology (MIT) continues its record-breaking streak at number one – the ninth year in a row it’s achieved this feat – the big story this year is the impressive gains made by Asian universities.

26 institutions from the continent now feature in the global top 100, more than ever before.