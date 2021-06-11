General Secretary of Armenia’s Football Federation appointed UEFA Euro-2020 UEFA

The Football Federation of Armenia will be represented at EURO-2020 – the most important football event of the year, which kicks off today.

FFA General Secretary Artur Azaryan is appointed as the UEFA delegate for 7 matches.

12.06.21 Belgium – Russia

14.06.21 Poland – Slovakia

16.06.21 Finland – Russia

18.06.21 Sweden – Slovakia

21.06.21 Finland – Belgium

23.06.21 Sweden – Poland

02.07.21 1/4 finals

The tournament kicks off with Italy v Turkey in Rome on Friday, 11 June and concludes with the final at Wembley in London on Sunday, 11 July.

The other host cities are Glasgow, Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome and Seville.

Twenty-four teams will be vying for the trophy between 11 June and 11 July.