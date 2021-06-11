China’s Zhurong Mars rover takes a selfie

China’s Zhurong rover has sent back a batch of new images from Mars – including a “selfie,” the BBC reports.

The robot, which landed in May, positioned a wireless camera on the ground and then rolled back a short distance to take the snap.

To Zhurong’s right is the rocket-powered platform that brought the six-wheeled vehicle to a soft touchdown.

Both display prominent Chinese flags.

A second image, taken by the rover, shows the platform on its own.

Visible is the ramp down which Zhurong had to drive to get on to the surface; and the tracks it left in the dust as it turned around.

A third picture looks out to the horizon from the landing site. This region is known as Utopia Planitia, a vast terrain in Mars’ northern hemisphere.

All the images were released by the Chinese space agency in a ceremony to celebrate the success of the rover mission.