Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied Azerbaijani Defense Ministry alleging that Armenian units fired on Azerbaijani positions, and described it as misinformation.

“The Armenian units did not fire on the military positions in the territory of Azerbaijan, but took measures to stop the engineering works being carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the border area of ​​Armenia,” the Ministry said.

On June 11, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again tried to carry out engineering works in the border area of ​​Kut village, Gegharkunik region. The Armenian subdivisions responded, after which the engineering works were stopped.