Rep. Sherman urges Congress to zero-out aid to Azerbaijan, provide at least $2 million for Artsakh de-mining

Congressman Brad Sherman has urged the US House Appropriations Committee to zero-out aid to Azerbaijan and provide at least $2 million for Artsakh de-mining in testimony offered earlier today.

“I urge the committee to include language that would bar U.S. aid to Azerbaijan until the Executive Branch formally determines that the government of Azerbaijan is taking demonstrable steps to cease all blockades and other offensive uses against Armenia & Artsakh,” Rep. Sherman said.