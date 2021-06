The Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert will be opened soon, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund informs.

The center will unite all francophones, and serve as an educational, commercial, and innovative platform to promote the development of the city.

The project is unique as it is the first official foreign government investment in Artsakh being implemented thanks to the co–financing of the Fund’s French affiliate and the Government of Artsakh.