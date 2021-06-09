PoliticsTop

US Acting Assistant Secretary of State arrives in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 9, 2021, 21:39
Less than a minute


Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker has arrived in Armenia.

He will meet with government, civil society, and business leaders to discuss bilateral priorities and issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

