Home | All news | Politics | US Acting Assistant Secretary of State arrives in Armenia PoliticsTop US Acting Assistant Secretary of State arrives in Armenia Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 9, 2021, 21:39 Less than a minute Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker has arrived in Armenia. He will meet with government, civil society, and business leaders to discuss bilateral priorities and issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 9, 2021, 21:39 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print