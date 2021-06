Servicemen who crossed to Azerbaijani controlled territory due to fog handed over to Armenian side – MoD

The servicemen who ended up on Azerbaijani-controlled territory after losing his way due to fog has been returned to the Armenian side, the Ministry of Defense conforms.

The Ministry said A. Kalantaryan is currently in Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side side he had initially been taken for a member of a subversive group, but stated late on Tuesday that further investigation had established the soldier had lost his way.