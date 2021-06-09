France resumes international travel: Armenia in orange zone

From 9 June onwards, tourist traffic between France and foreign countries will be reopened under procedures which vary depending on the health situation in the other country and the vaccination status of travelers, the Embassy of France in Armenia informs.

Armenia is classified in the orange zone (active circulation of the virus in controlled proportions, without dissemination of worrying variants).

The issuance of a visa does not guarantee the possibility of immediate entry into the territory, the Embassy says.

To enter France it is necessary to have been vaccinated by a vaccine recognized by the European Medicines Agency (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson) and present a certificate of a PCR (less than 72 hours old) or antigen test less than 48 hours old.

Non-vaccinated persons must have compelling reasons to travel to France.