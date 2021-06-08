Perspectives of scientific and technological development discussed at presidential office

President Armen Sarkissian received the Acting Minister of High-Tech Industry Hayk Chobanyan, Acting Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and Executive Director of the Science and Technology Foundation of Armenia (FAST) Armen Orujyan.

Issues related to scientific and technological development in Armenia were discussed at the meeting. They referred to the directions of the Presidential ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) initiative aimed at the development of science and technology in the country, the agreements on cooperation with leading international technological, scientific and educational organizations and centers within ATOM, as well as the prospects of cooperation between them and local organizations.