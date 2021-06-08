Donald Trump calls Bitcoin ‘a scam against the dollar’

Former US President Donald Trump has told Fox Business that he sees Bitcoin as a “scam” affecting the value of the US dollar.

“Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam,” Mr Trump said. “I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar.”

He added that he wanted the dollar to be “the currency of the world.”

“The currency of this world should be the dollar. And I don’t think we should have all of the Bitcoins of the world out there. I think they should regulate them very, very high,” Trump said.

“It takes the edge off of the dollar and the importance of the dollar,” he added.

Bitcoin has fallen from its record high of $64,829 to the $36,000, level but is still up around 23% year-to-date.