Azerbaijan returns the Armenian servicemen detained today

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry says it has handed over an Armenian serviceman who ended up on Azerbaijani-controlled territory due to fog.

The Azerbaijani side said earlier the servicemen was a member of an Armenian subversive group.

The Defense Minister says further investigation established the man had lost his way and added that he had been taken for a member of a subversive group due to “suspicious and inaccurate answers.”

Member of the National Assembly of 7th convocation Sofya Hovsepyan confirmed the news. She said the soldier was handed over to the Armenian side due to the efforts of General Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan took to Facebook to express gratitude to the Russian side for a quick solution to the issue.

The Armenian Defense Ministry is yet to comment on the news.

Contract serviceman A. Katanyan crossed to the Azerbaijani-controlled territory due to fog this morning.