Armenia reports no Covid-related death for the first time since the spread of the pandemic

Armenia has reported no Covid-related death for the first time since the spread of the pandemic.

The Armenian Ministry of health reports 73 new cases over the past 24 hours; 105 patients have recovered.

A total of 223 285 cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Armenia, 4 463 deaths have been reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1 108 066 tests have been carried out.