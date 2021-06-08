Armenia elected Chair of UN General Assembly’s Administrative and Budgetary Committee

Armenia has been elected Chair of the Fifth Committee of the General Assembly, with responsibilities for administrative and budgetary matters, the Armenian Mission to UN informs.

The Fifth Committee is the Committee of the General Assembly with responsibilities for administrative and budgetary matters. Based on the reports of the Fifth Committee, the General Assembly considers and approves the budget of the Organization in accordance with Chapter IV, Article 17 of the Charter of the United Nations.

The Assembly also considers and approves financial and budgetary arrangements with specialized agencies and makes recommendations to the agencies concerned.

The Committee meets during the main part of the General Assembly session (September to December). Because of its heavy work load it also meets during a resumed session in March. The Committee also holds a second resumed session in May to deal with administrative and budgetary aspects of UN Peacekeeping.

The Fifth Committee may also consider urgent matters relating to the financing of a peacekeeping mission authorized by the Security Council at any of its sessions.