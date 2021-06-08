Armenia applies to ECtHR to ensure respect for the rights of Armenian servicemen captured today

The Republic of Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights with to ensure respect for the fundamental human rights of the Armenian prisoner of war captured today by Azerbaijani forces, Representative of Armenia before the EtCHR informs.

The Ministry of Defense announced earlier today that contract serviceman A. Katanyan was captured by Azerbaijani authorities after losing his bearings due to the fog and appeared in a territory currently under the control of Azerbaijani forces.

The submitted request aims to ensure respect for the captive’s rights to life and prohibition of torture envisaged by the European Convention on Human Rights.