Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh with EU’s Charles Michel – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Nagorno-Karabakh with President of the European Council Charles Michel, taking into account the importance of further implementation of the statements of the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Kremlin press service reported.



“The current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed, taking into account the importance of further consistent implementation of the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. Among the priority tasks are the unblocking of economic and transport links in the region, the solution of humanitarian problems of the population. Charles Michel expressed support for the work being carried out, including through the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, USA, France),” the Kremlin said.