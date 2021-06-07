President Sarkissian calls on political forces to show restraint during election campaign

President Armen Sarkissian has called on all parties and blocs that have applied to run in the elections to be as restrained as possible, to respect the electorate and the opponent, to show prudence and tolerance, to conduct the electoral process in an atmosphere of civilized political culture.

The campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially started in the Republic of Armenia today.

“These elections are taking place in exceptionally difficult crisis conditions, our people and state are going through difficult trials,” President Sarkissian said.

He urged all political forces not to deepen the crisis with their activities, their behavior, their words, not to cross the boundaries of morality, not to pay tribute to dishonest propaganda technologies, to remain faithful to national values ​​and collective goals.

“All state institutions are obliged to take more responsibility. Law enforcement agencies have a particularly big responsibility. They must act with great professionalism to guarantee the rule of law, to ensure public order and the normal conduct of elections,” the President stressed.

Armen Sarkissian also appealed to all voters to take an active part in the elections, and cast their ballot “deeply realizing that we are making a choice for the future of our country, the prospects of development, the welfare of our generations.”

Wishing success to all the parties and blocs participating in the elections, the President reminded that these snap elections are a normal political process, which must be treated with great responsibility.