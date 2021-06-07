Police urge political forces to refrain from steps that could obstruct the activity of media representatives during the campaign

The Police urge all political parties and blocs participating in the snap parliamentary elections to refrain from any step that could obstruct the professional activities of media representatives throughout the election campaign.

The Police also urge media representatives to immediately apply to law-enforcement bodies in such cases.

The Police said will pursue, and have all opportunities to prevent within the scope of their powers reserved by law, to detect and prevent such incidents.

The election campaign officially kicked off today. Twenty-two parties and four blocs are running in the election.