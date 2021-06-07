Passenger trains collide in Pakistan killing 30

Two passenger trains have collided in southern Pakistan, killing at least 30 people and injuring dozens more.

Officials said that one train travelling in the Sindh province had derailed and landed on another track. A second train packed with passengers then collided with it and overturned.

Rescue teams took the injured to nearby hospitals and it is thought that several are in a critical condition.

Pakistan has over the past years seen a string of deadly train accidents.

A senior official in the Ghotki district was quoted as saying that eight carriages were destroyed and that conditions were making it hard to rescue trapped passengers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was “shocked” by the accident and promised a full inquiry.