Election campaign kicks off in Armenia today

The election campaign kicks off in Armenia today and will continue through June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections are set for June 20. Twenty-two parties and four blocs will participate in the election.

The voting will take place according to new procedure. At the polling station, the citizen will not need a pen, he/she will choose the ballot paper of the preferred party or bloc of parties.

According to Police, a total of 2,581,093 people are eligible to cast their ballot.