Central Electoral Commission calls for strict adherence to Electoral Code

Thr Central Electoral Commusdion has called on all parties (blocs of parties), voters and all participants in the electoral process to strictly adhere to the requirements of the RA Electoral Code.

“In public speeches, in any speech, on social networks, in political or propaganda events, exclude insult, hatred, sowing of enmity, words of violence or hatred and propaganda,” the Commission said in a statement.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20. The election campaign kicks off today.