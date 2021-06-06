Sweden 3-1 Armenia

Sweden will head into Euro 2020 on a positive note after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Armenia which came despite the absence of injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AFP reports.

Emil Forsberg opened the scoring in the 16th minute when his weak free-kick somehow squeezed past Armenia goalkeeper David Yurchenko.

RB Leipzig midfielder Forsberg then turned provider 11 minutes before the break when his free-kick was headed home via a deflection by Marcus Danielson.

Sebastian Larsson missed a penalty two minutes later and the away side pulled one back just after the hour mark through Vahan Bichakhchyan, who nodded home on the rebound after his shot was saved by Robin Olsen.

However Marcus Berg made sure of the win with five minutes left when he deftly finished past Yurchenko following a neat Robin Quaison pass.