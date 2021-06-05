ICRC representatives visit Armenian POWs in Baku

Representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in Baku visited on the 6 Armenian servicemen, who have been recently taken captive by the Azerbaijani armed forces while conducting engineering works in the Gegharkunik province border section of Armenia, ICRC Armenia Delegation’s Communications Program Head Zara Amatuni told Armenpress.

The ICRC representatives in Baku got acquainted with the detention conditions of the Armenian servicemen, their health condition and assisted them in communicating with their families.