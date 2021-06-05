Artsakh’s Foreign Minister meets with Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Stepanakert with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II.

Issues related to the church-society and homeland-Diaspora relations, future of Artsakh, regional trends and possible developments were discussed during the meeting.

The sides stressed the crucial role of Artsakh in the life of all Armenians.

The Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude to the Catholicos of All Armenians for his zealous support to Artsakh and relentless efforts aimed at presenting Artsakh as a Pan-Armenian value.