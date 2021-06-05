211 new buses to be delivered to Yerevan in the fall – Mayor

The buses specially ordered for Yerevan will arrive in Armenia in the fall, said Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan.

The mayor posted photos sent from the car factory on Facebook and wrote: “Our partners are working hard to deliver the 211 buses we ordered on time.”

“The branding of buses, from the design to the details of the passenger compartment, has been done with the materials, colors and other standards we ordered,” Marutyan said.

According to the contract, the buses will arrive in Yerevan this fall.