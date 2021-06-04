Azerbaijan lodges new interim measure request against Armenia with ECtHR

The Armenian Government has been notified about a new interim measure request lodged by Azerbaijan with the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), Representative of Armenia before the ECtHR informs.

The Armenian Government is requested to provide the maps of the locations of alleged landmines.

The European Court has found that the said application should be treated as integral part of the Inter-state application submitted by Azerbaijan in January 2021 and has attached to it. Thus, the European Court has not accepted this application as a new and separate case.

In May 2021 the Armenian Government submitted an addition to their Inter-State application lodged with the European Court on 1 February 2021 providing the Court with additional evidence and making additional claims.

As to the interim-measure request submitted by Azerbaijan, the European Court has informed the Azerbaijani Government that back on 5 March 2021 the Court had already adopted a decision on the same matter rejecting the Azerbaijani request for being out of scope of Rule 39 of the Rules of Court. The European Court noted that its decision of 5 March 2021 still stands and there is no necessity to reconsider it.