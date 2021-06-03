Thunder-2021: CSTO to hold special exercise on the territory of Armenia

The Collective Security Treaty Organization will hold a special exercise “Thunder-2021” on the territory of Armenia this year. Aviation and armored vehicles will be involved, said CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov, Interfax reports.

“During the exercise, which is planned to be held on the territory of the Republic of Armenia, practical actions will be worked out in two stages with the use of armored vehicles, special vehicles, aviation, UAVs, and search dogs,” Zainetdinov told reporters on Thursday.

He noted that from June 1 to June 3, negotiations were held in Armenia to prepare the exercise. It envisages formation of special forces of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force.