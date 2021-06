The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied the reports claiming that the deputy foreign ministers have submitted resignation letters.

“At the moment, all the deputy ministers continue to fulfil their responsibilities”, head of the Media and Public Diplomacy Department Serob Bejanyan told Armenpress.

The comments come after some media outlets reported that deputy FMs Artak Apitonyan, Avet Adonts and Armen Ghevondyan had resigned.