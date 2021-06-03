EU Ambassador to Armenia, Syunik Governor discuss prospects for enhanced mid-term cooperation

On a visit to Syunik, EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin arrived in Kapan, where she was greeted by Melikset Poghosyan, Governor of Syunik. The meeting was devoted to the humanitarian situation in the region and prospects for enhanced mid-term cooperation, and the Ambassador highlighted the importance of working together for the benefit of the people in Syunik.

During her stay in Kapan, the Ambassador visited the Kapan Plastic Waste Processing Plant, set-up with EU green agenda funds in order to generate building materials from plastic waste, a project implemented by Urban Foundation for Sustainable Development and Kapan municipality.

The Ambassador had a walk in the municipal park with Gevorg Parsyan, Mayor of Kapan and took the opportunity to interact with representatives of local initiative groups and youth council of Kapan. They have implemented participatory projects on renovation of public spaces to promote outdoor activities and tourism with support of the EU, the Communities Finance Officers Association and People In Need. After listening to concerns and ideas for municipal development raised by the local initiative groups, the Ambassador highlighted the need for comprehensive approach to address community challenges and the importance of collaboration between local authorities and the civil society organizations. The visit to Syunik was concluded by a visit to the amazing Tatev Monastery.

The EU humanitarian & development support to the southern region of Armenia is ongoing and increasing to strengthen the resilience of its people and businesses.