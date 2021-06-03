Armenia, Kazakhstan keen to deepen bilateral relations

On a working visit to Nur-Sultan, President Armen Sarkissian met with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhit Sultanov and other officials.

Welcoming the President of Armenia, President Tokayev said the visit was of great importance, as it would be an additional impetus for cooperation between the two countries. “Armenia is a friendly country for us. Relations and cooperation between our countries are based on traditions,” he said, adding that his country is interested in further expansion of ties.

“We work and cooperate within a strong integration structure, the Eurasian Economic Union, we are a CSTO member, we cooperate closely in the CIS, the UN, the OSCE and other structures. I think all this should have a positive continuation,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, President Sarkissian particularly said “For me, a visit to Kazakhstan is always a visit to friends. Our peoples, and in recent years the states, have deep-seated relations.”

“I agree that the potential for cooperation between our countries is great. Although our countries are physically far from each other, in the 21st century our countries are becoming much closer thanks to trade, new technologies, artificial intelligence, information technologies. Of course, the scope of cooperation is very large – education, new technologies, food processing. I would like the cooperation to be much deeper and more comprehensive. “

The Presidents of Armenia and Kazakhstan spoke about cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union and the CSTO. The President of Armenia referred to the problems and challenges facing Armenia and the region in the post-war period.