Home | All news | Society | Armenia elected member of Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization SocietyTop Armenia elected member of Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 3, 2021, 19:52 Less than a minute Armenia has been elected as a Member of the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the term 2021-2025, the Foreign Ministry informs. The 67th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe (CEU) will be held in Yerevan in 2022. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 3, 2021, 19:52 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print