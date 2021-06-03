SocietyTop

Armenia elected member of Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 3, 2021, 19:52
Armenia has been elected as a Member of the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the term 2021-2025, the Foreign Ministry informs.

The 67th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe (CEU) will be held in Yerevan in 2022.

