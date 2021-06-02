The Netherlands renews call for release of Armenian POWs

In a letter to the Parliament, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag, referring to the discussions on the Karabakh issue in the EU Council of Foreign Ministers, said that the Netherlands stressed the need for the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan.

“The Netherlands emphasizes the possibility of immediate withdrawal of troops from the border between the two countries and return to the negotiating table,” she said.

“On 28 May, at the initiative of the Netherlands, the EU issued a new joint statement expressing deep concern over border developments and stressing the need to ease tensions, immediately withdraw the troops from the border and clarify the issue of demarcation exclusively through negotiations.

“The statement also includes a call for the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war held Azerbaijan,” Sigrid Kaag noted.