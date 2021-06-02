St. John Garabed Armenian Church in Carmel Valley, California, aims for fall opening

Progress continues on the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in Carmel Valley. When fully completed, the new campus on El Camino Real will feature a sanctuary that reaches 93 feet in height, a social hall, a youth center, education and cultural building, an Armenian Heritage Park and picnic and meditation spaces, Del Mar Times reports.

Plans have been in the works for over 12 years for the church to move from its North Park facility to North County. According to Beth Broussalian from the church’s building committee, the first phase of the project is fully funded and they will focus on raising additional donor funds to support the second phase.

The interior of the dome is in the process of being built and framing of the rooms has been completed. Outside, parking spaces have been poured and landscapers have prepared the underground irrigation. In the coming month the windows, except the stained glass windows, will be installed and the dome will be completed. By the end of June, the widening of El Camino Real with the acceleration and deceleration lanes will be finished.

In August, the church expects the stained glass windows, pews, altar and interior décor to be installed in preparation for occupancy in September.