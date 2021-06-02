Representatives of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan hold consultations in Moscow – TASS

Trilateral consultations between representatives of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia were held in Moscow on Wednesday, the parties discussed de-escalation in certain areas of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Several sources confirmed the information to TASS.

“On June 2, trilateral consultations of representatives of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia were held in Moscow, at which they discussed ways to de-escalate the situation in certain border regions of Armenia and Azerbaijan. We agreed to continue working contacts,” a source said.

The situation escalated after the Azerbaijani troops intruded into the sovereign territory of Armenia on may 12. Six Armenian soldiers were captured in the border areas of Gegharkunik province on may 27.