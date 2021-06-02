Large Iranian navy ship sinks in Gulf after blaze

A large Iranian navy ship has sunk after catching fi, e in the Gulf of Oman during a training mission, state news agencies say, the BBC reports.

The oiler replenishment ship IRIS Kharg caught fire near the Iranian port of Jask in the early hours of Wednesday.

An Iranian navy statement said firefighters had fought the blaze for more than 20 hours in an effort to save the vessel before it went down.

The ship’s crew were safely evacuated and no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. In its statement, Iran’s navy said the fire started in one of the ship’s systems, without giving further details.

The statement reported by Tasnim News Agency said the vessel had left for a “training mission” in international waters days ago. Iranian state TV ran footage of the ship ablaze.