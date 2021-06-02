EU’s Charles Michel welcomes Armenia’s willingness to solve border crisis with Azerbaijan through peaceful means

On a working visit to Brussels, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with European Council President Charles Michel.

The interlocutors discussed the process of Armenia-EU cooperation, the programs envisaged within the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into force on March 1 this year, in particular, joint measures and actions aimed at institutional reforms and strengthening of democracy in our country.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to active cooperation within the framework of the Road Map of the agreement, which will contribute to the implementation of democratic values, protection of human rights, fight against corruption, rule of law, as well as public administration, including justice.

Charles Michel welcomed the reforms launched in Armenia over the past three years and the steps taken by the Armenian government to strengthen democracy. In this regard, the President of the European Council attached importance to the effective implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. He stressed the EU’s readiness to further deepen and expand the partnership in fulfilling the priorities of the Armenian government.

The Acting Prime Minister provided details on the situation in the South Caucasus after the 44-day Artsakh war, in particular, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need for the representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to leave the sovereign territory of Armenia, provided information on the diplomatic and actions in that direction, as well as on his proposal on resolving the situation at the May 27 sitting of the RA Security Council.

The Acting Prime Minister stressed the need for the international community to respond adequately to Azerbaijan’s provocative actions, to take steps to ensure the return of Armenian prisoners of war, and welcomed the resolution adopted by the European Parliament calling on Azerbaijan to release all Armenian prisoners of war immediately and without preconditions.

The President of the European Council welcomed the position of the Armenian side on the peaceful, political solution of the problem on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and expressed the EU’s readiness to support that process.