Belgian trade mission due in Armenia to study the prospects of cooperation

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo in Brussels.

The interlocutors attached importance to the continuous development of political and economic relations between Armenia and Belgium, and the high-level contacts.

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexander De Croo stressed the interest of the governments of the two countries to expand trade and economic ties, implement joint programs in various sectors of the economy and promote democratic reforms in Armenia.

In this regard, the interlocutors attached importance to the effective implementation of the measures envisaged by the Roadmap of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU.

The parties discussed the agenda of the reforms being implemented in the Republic of Armenia, especially the reforms in the sphere of the police. Alexander De Croo emphasized the need for popular reform and stressed the EU’s commitment to continuing its support for Armenia.

Emphasizing the development of economic ties with Armenia, Alexander De Croo noted that a Belgian trade mission will visit Armenia to study the prospects and opportunities for the development of trade and investment relations between the two countries. The visit is planned to coincide with the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Armenian community in Belgium.

During the meeting, the parties referred to the provocative actions of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stressed the need for their withdrawal from the sovereign territory of Armenia and a peaceful solution to the situation. The Belgian Prime Minister noted that the developments are a matter of concern, and the issue is in the center of their attention.

Both sides agreed on ensuring the return of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan and the resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.