Armenia, UN sign 2021-2025 Cooperation Framework

Armenia’s acting Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia, Shombi Sharp signed the 2021-2025 UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (Cooperation Framework) for Armenia at the Government.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Mher Grigoryan made a welcoming speech, noting that all the areas and directions mentioned in the document play a key role for Armenia. Particularly, in his speech, the Acting Deputy Prime Minister noted “Thanks to the document to be signed today, I think we will focus more our joint efforts to implement the UN Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.”

Signed by the Deputy Prime Minister, Mher Grigoryan and the UN Resident Coordinator, Shombi Sharp, the Cooperation Framework is the key strategic document that will frame the work of all UN agencies working in Armenia in the upcoming five years.

Nationally owned and anchored in national development priorities, this compact determines the collective offer of 20 resident and non-resident UN entities to the country, expressing a total financial commitment of USD 230 million for the benefit of the people of Armenia.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Sharp stated:

“This Cooperation Framework represents a major new milestone for the already deep partnership between the Republic of Armenia and the United Nations. We believe this joint effort together with our partners will make an important contribution to helping the country move forward with resilience through these difficult times of dual crisis from pandemic and conflict, towards a brighter future, peace and prosperity for all in Armenia. This compact articulates an ambitious, collective vision of the entire UN Development System in Armenia, all UN Agencies striving together to improve people’s well-being and capabilities; foster economic “green” transformation; strengthen responsive and effective governance systems and enhance gender equality, while leaving no one behind.”

The Cooperation Framework is a result of a 14-month long consultation process with the Government of Armenia, other national partners, including civil society organizations, international finance institutions, development partners, private sector, academia, and international NGOs. It also integrates the aspirations of the people living in Armenia widely surveyed through the UN75 Global Survey. The Cooperation Framework reflects, as well, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and conflict in and around Nagorno-Karabakh and response measures.

The Cooperation Framework builds on successful collaboration between the Government and the UN as part of the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) for the 2016 – 2020 cycle which saw greater access to sustainable economic opportunities; improved systems of democratic governance; progress in reducing gender inequality; strengthened migration, border, and asylum management systems; improved access to basic education and social protection services; more accessible quality health services and improved environmental sustainability.