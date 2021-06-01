USAID provides $1 million to World Food Programme to support displaced people in Armenia

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$1 million contribution from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance to provide cash assistance to help food-insecure, displaced people in Armenia cover their food needs until the end of June.

The cash transfers support the most vulnerable people and boost the local economy at the same time. By enabling people to purchase food from local markets, cash will help to strengthen and promote the local markets, also making direct positive impacts on the local economy.

The donation will complement the national efforts undertaken by the Government of Armenia through its national social programme to support food insecure people who have been affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

A recent WFP Food Security Assessment shows the food security levels of people have been negatively affected by the conflict. This cash assistance will help many people across the country to avoid negative coping mechanisms such as, eating less or borrowing money to buy food. The displaced populations will be able to cover their immediate food needs and have access to a nutritious diet.

“Globally, USAID is the biggest donor to WFP and supports food security all over the world. It is an honour for us to expand our partnership in Armenia within this humanitarian assistance,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Armenia Jelena Milesovic. “We highly appreciate this generous contribution from USAID, which will help us reach more people and enable them to buy their basic food needs from local markets.”

WFP has developed a designated feedback mechanism for people benefiting from its assistance in Armenia, allowing them to communicate directly, effectively and safely with WFP. By calling the helpline at 096 120 400, or emailing [email protected], people can send feedback, requests or complaints related to the cash assistance. This allows WFP to adapt and adjust its response as necessary, determine increased needs and gaps, and resolve concerns.