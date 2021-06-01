The UK urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to remove troops immediately, Wendy Morton, Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a Twitter post.

“Deeply concerned by ongoing tensions along the Armenia/Azerbaijan border. The UK urges both sides to remove troops immediately, avoid escalatory actions and the laying of new mines, and engage in constructive negotiations on the demarcation of the border without preconditions,” she said.