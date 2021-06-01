Pashinyan hails Macron’s support to Armenia in times of crisis

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace today.

“Armenia and France enjoy privileged relations,” Pashinyan told reporters before the meeting, noting that Armenia and the Armenian people have always felt the support of France and personally President Macron.

“From the first day of the crisis in the region, President Macron has been speaking in the language of truth, and his voice has been audible in the world,” Pashinyan said, adding that this is very important for us and for overcoming the regional crisis.

“We value the role of France as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country, and the role of the Co-Chairs in the settlement of the Karabakh issue and the crises in the region, as well as in establishing lasting peace in the region,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.