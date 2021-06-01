Mkhitaryan agrees contract extension with AS Roma

AS Roma has announced that Henrikh Mkhitaryan has extended his contract with AS Roma until 30 June 2022.

Mkhitaryan, 32, joined the Giallorossi in the summer of 2019 and has since gone on to make 73 appearances for the club in all competitions – scoring 23 goals.

“Over the last two years at Roma I’ve fallen in love, both with the club and the city, thanks in large part to the incredible passion of the fans,” Mkhitaryan said.

“The club’s ambitions are very high and I am proud to have the chance to play my part as we take on all the challenges that await us next season. Daje Roma!”

The Armenia international scored 14 goals over the course of the 2020-21 campaign, providing a further 13 assists.

“We are very pleased that Henrikh has decided to continue his adventure with Roma,” said Tiago Pinto, the club’s General Manager.

“As he has already shown with his performances on the pitch, his quality will be very important in helping the team reach their targets next season.”