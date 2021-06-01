Minsk Group co-chairs could visit the Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Lukashevich

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) could soon agree on a visit to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Alexander Lukashevich, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE, told reporters today, TASS reports.

“It is very important that the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairs manage to visit the region in the near future and determine the situation and talk to the parties on the ground,” he said. “This is very important. I think such opportunities could open up in the very near future.”

“Plus, of course, there is an acute issue of admission of international humanitarian organizations to help the population. There are also a lot of organizational details, which are interpreted in different ways by the parties,” Lukashevich added.