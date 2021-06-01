EU Ambassador visits Syunik to assess humanitarian situation on the ground

Within the framework of Syunik visit, Ambassador of the European Union to Armenia H. E. Andrea Wiktorin and the Head of Cooperation Section Mr Gonzalo Serrano made a first stop in Goris to meet with partners and local residents to assess the humanitarian situation on the ground. Opportunities for enhanced development cooperation are also being explored.

After greeting the participants of the Closing Conference of EU Funded CERTOUR II: For Better SME Management regional Project, the Ambassador discussed the humanitarian assistance and needs of displaced population from NK during a meeting with People in Need Armenia. Afterwards, the Goris Women’s Development Resource Center Foundation representatives impressed the Ambassador with the outcomes of recent joint projects. The Ambassador also visited an #EU4Business project and met with entrepreneur Aram Gasparyan.

At the Goris Agricultural College, the Ambassador discussed job opportunities in agriculture with VET students.The visit to Goris was concluded by a visit to Cave Library, renovated in the framework of the #EU4Tourism project, where she met Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan, the Deputy Mayor Irina Yolyan and representatives of local businesses and community initiatives.