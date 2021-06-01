Carlo Ancelotti back as Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid CF has announced that Carlo Ancelotti will be the new coach of the first team for the next three seasons.

The official sihning ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The 61-year-old, who managed Real Madrid for two years between 2013 and 2015, has left Everton after 18 months in charge at Goodison Park.

He succeeds Zinedine Zidane at Real and the move leaves Everton searching for a sixth permanent manager in five years.

Ancelotti thanked Everton’s staff and fan and said the move represented “an unexpected opportunity”.